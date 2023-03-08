When development near your home threatens things you value, the issue can take over your life.
For Jacob Shields it's also meant the production of a 21 minute film following a meeting with online content provider Jordan Mundey.
Jacob lives in Tura Beach 100m from the area to be cleared under the terms of the so-called zombie DA for part of the Mirador estate.
"I feel connected to the land and feel a need to protect it. From a mental health and community aspect we need thriving eco systems," Jacob said.
READ ALSO:
The news that the land was to be cleared under bio-diversity laws 30 years out of date, sent Jacob onto social media with videos that were seen by Jordan Mundey.
"I bumped into Jake in Wild Ryes and told him I'd seen what he's done and would love to tell the story," Jordan said.
With their film Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity, the pair are hoping to portray the value of the site, the endangered species there and the DA issue.
"If it was reassessed now, it wouldn't be approved," Jordan said.
Jacob said council told him their hands were tied on the matter.
"With the film we're trying to deconstruct that; council has the right to review and revoke DAs and beyond council, we're hoping to influence the state government on zombie DAs," he said.
READ MORE:
"We want to see a sunset clause on DAs for five years. We're calling on the state government to write legislation with real teeth and have councils change their attitudes to these DAs."
While they accept the need for more housing, they believe it shouldn't be at any cost and that there should be structural change around housing development and bio-diversity.
Jacob and Jordan, who lives at Nethercote, have been working on the film for eight months.
There is a range of people on the film including filmmaker (Understorey) David Gallan of the National Parks Association and Aboriginal leader and educator Nathan Lygon.
They have locked in a premiere at the Picture Show Man on Monday, March 13 at 7pm.
Tickets are $7.50 each and all proceeds go to protecting bio-diversity, Jacob said.
Following the screening there will be a Q&A session with Cathy Griff (Greens candidate), Michael Holland (Labor candidate), Nathan Lygon (First Nations community leader and educator), and the filmmakers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.