Within the window of a red brick period building on Bega's Carp Street sits a small sign that has worried locals, school kids, parents, and tangible game lovers alike.
The two words it projected out to those on the sidewalk said "For Lease", but Tabletop Gaming Hub's Mikani Otton says, "we're not leaving, we're just moving...down the road".
If you were to walk into Mikani and his partner Sienna Walsh's current establishment, your feet would be greeted by hardwood timber floors, and your view by high ceilings embellished with ornate cornices.
You have entered a safe space where you feel invited to be your true self; no mould necessary.
The main back wall is a rusty orange, though stylised game art is hanging in abundance.
Eight tables are laid out across the space, some with covers for specific card tournaments, one with faux grass for other gameplay scenarios, and plenty of seats to park yourself for afternoons and nights of laughter and adventure.
"It's definitely hard, especially for a country town, if you don't already have a thing that you're interested in - a hobby or an activity - it can be pretty hard to find friends," Mikani said.
Tabletop Gaming Hub provides a platform for people to create friendships that are naturally formed around a shared interest.
"A lot of the customers are active throughout the wider community. You'll recognise plenty of faces, people working at a café or at the checkout, some teachers too.
"We've built a community that's welcoming and inclusive. Good sense of camaraderie," Mikani continued.
When discussing the new location, Mikani said it would have newer, more modern facilities.
"It will be more central, and with the increased foot traffic it essentially encourages us to be open more, doing more, adding workshops. A launching off point."
Mikani shuffles towards the register, as a young, long-haired man approaches holding a box housing a Warhammer Repulsor Executioner tank.
"Treating myself on my 23rd birthday," the young man says.
They begin to discuss the best way to paint it.
"If it's going to be all black, I'd spray it," says Mikani. "I would drybrush it to get the metal effect afterwards."
"Great idea," the young man replies.
If you're interested in having a laugh with friends, new and old, over a game, it "doesn't cost to turn up and play" at Tabletop Gaming Hub.
Find out more at tabletopgaminghub.com.au, or on Facebook.
Meanwhile, for inquiries on leasing the premises, contact LJ Hooker Bega.
