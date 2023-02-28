Breathe in Eden's plein air exhibition

A group of intrepid artists meet at Eden once a month to head out to one of the many beautiful beaches or sites of interest close to Eden, to draw and paint "plein air".
Plein air is an art movement originating in France in about 1865 concerned with rendering the effects of outdoor light and atmosphere on to a canvas so the finished painting gives the impression of the open air.
You might have spotted some of the group perched on the cliff tops at Eagle's Claw in Eden or trekking along the Bundian Way to a favourite spot near Quarantine Bay.
This group of 12 artists will be showing their many different styles of drawing and painting plein air at Spiral Gallery in Bega from March 10-29.
The show, Eden Plein Air - Being There, is being curated by Anneke Paijmans and will be opened by Helen Neeson at 5pm on Friday, March 10.
People are also welcome to meet the artists and chat about their practice at 11am on Saturday, March 18.
The artists exhibiting are Sue Chancellor, Drew Collett, Gayl Cox, Judith Darby, Julie Gayfer, Deslee Hancock, Bill Insch, Lucy Macey, Lyza Morrison, Sue Norman, Jan Pearson and Merril Ralfs.
Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St, Bega. It's open 10am until 4pm weekdays and 10am until 1pm on Saturday.
