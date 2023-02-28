Flathead just short of magic metre hooked in Merimbula

The marlin bite continues between Merimbula and Eden with some exciting tag and release angling earlier in the week.
However, the strong windy weather later on put offshore angling into the too hard basket.
Closer to shore there are some good size hammerhead and bronze whaler sharks about North Head and in Twofold Bay.
Hopefully, the strong winds begin to die down before the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club's March marlin tag and release friendly which begins on Wednesday, March 1.
It will be running for the whole month of March. For more details on how you can get involved, see the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
The Merimbula Fishing Platform remains very popular with Australian salmon, tailor and kingfish plus luderick.
Close to the shore at Long Point there are salmon and kingfish.
Snapper and morwong remain widespread. The best reefs are White Rock, Long Point and Haycock. Best time is dawn and evening with the flood tide.
Ocean flathead are patchy, but good catches are to be had from 16 fathoms off Tura Headland and Kianniny, as well as tiger flathead reporting from 20-22 fathoms.
Dusky flathead feature in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as at Mogareeka and Thompsons in the Bega River, and the best time for these is at the turn of the tide.
We have reports that a massive 94cm dusky was caught in the Merimbula Top Lake before it was released.
Just a reminder on the new NSW slot limit for dusky flathead - the legal minimum size is 36cm and all fish over 70cm must be released.
There has also been lots of trevally, tailor and bream plus the occasional whiting, flounder and mullet.
There was a good prawn run in the Merimbula Lake and at Wallagoot Lake.
With the moon rising, we are now looking forward to the March dark for our next prawn run.
The Spencer Park clubhouse will be open on Friday, March 3 from 6pm.
Members, guests and visitors along with their children are always welcome.
Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely scenic views.
There is also a members draw, raffles and the fishing report, together with very competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
