Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Flathead just short of magic metre hooked in Merimbula

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The marlin bite continues between Merimbula and Eden with some exciting tag and release angling earlier in the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.