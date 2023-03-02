Between 120,000 and 136,000 Australian horses served overseas during World War 1 but for quarantine reasons none of them were allowed to return, except one.
Sandy was ridden by Commanding Officer Major General William Bridges for 20 days in Gallipoli.
Jon King, treasurer of Narooma RSL sub-branch, said Sandy was a New South Waler horse, bred for Australia's extreme climate and challenging work conditions.
Known as Walers, they were a combination of Thoroughbred, Arab, Cape of Good Hope horses plus Timor pony and Clydesdale.
Walers were originally considered a type rather than a breed but they were a preferred military horse and had great endurance.
"Sandy was one of 61,000 horses shipped to Gallipoli," Mr King said.
He was one of the few that went ashore because Lieutenant General William Birdwood decided they were not required.
Major General Bridges landed in Gallipoli on April 25, 1915.
His was the first division ashore at ANZAC Cove.
A sniper severed his femoral artery on May 15 during an inspection.
He was evacuated to the ship's hospital on May 18 but died the same day.
The Major General was initially buried in Alexandria, Egypt.
However his returns were sent to Australia later that year, making him the only Australian killed in World War I to have his remains returned to Australia.
He was buried at Duntroon.
"Military legend has it a dying Bridges asked for his beloved Sandy to be sent home," Mr King said.
On his return to Egypt Sandy came under the care of Australian Army Veterinary Corp's Captain Leslie Whitefield in August 1915 and the pair travelled to France in March 1916.
Australia's Defence Minister George Pearce called for Sandy's return to Australia in October 1917.
In May 1918, accompanied by Private Archibald Jordan, Sandy went from the Australian Veterinary Hospital in Calais to the remount depot at Swaythling in England.
Veterinary observation declared him free of disease so he could board the freighter Booral in September 1918.
Sandy arrived in Melbourne in November and was turned out to graze at the Remount Depot on the Maribyrnong defence site.
"Sandy's increasing debility and blindness prompted to have him put down in May 1923," Mr King said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
