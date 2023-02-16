Anglers hook into marlin madness off Merimbula

At last, marlin have finally arrived in numbers.
Striped marlin were tagged and released from all of six vessels fishing off Merimbula last Saturday. Even though gale force winds were forecast for further south, the waters off Merimbula were a pleasure to fish.
Congratulations to nine-year-old Logan Walker for his first catch and release from Iceman captained by Corey Walker. Congratulations also to 14-year-olds Joel Woolley and Jaiden Savage who both caught their own first catch and release marlins from Spooky 2 captained by Peter Haar, and congratulations also to Ash Bell with her first tag and release from Spooky 1 captained by Craig Woolley.
All the marlin were taken on bait inside of the Continental Shelf at 75 fathoms. Let's hope they stay in our area and we look forward to the club's March Marlin Tag and Release Friendly commencing in just two short weeks.
At the FAD located at 70 fathoms offshore between Merimbula and Eden some lovely mahi mahi have also arrived.
Ocean flathead are reporting from 20-22 fathoms again. Best results from off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off Long Point and Haycock.
Morwong and snapper remain widespread best reefs are White Rock, Long Point and Haycock.
Calamari squid are active at the Merimbula Wharf, best results after dark, use slow sinking size 3.0 jigs.
There are also some kingfish and Australian salmon around Long Point and as far in as the wharf.
Large shoals of salmon near Bar Beach can look like a black highway. Good salmon also frequent the headlands and beaches. Try Haycock and Aslings.
Dusky flathead are back on the bite in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as Mogareeka and Thompsons in the Bega River. Best at turn of tide.
There are also lots of trevally, tailor and bream plus the occasional whiting, flounder and mullet. Get your prawn nets ready for the next dark of the moon and run out tide.
Membership details and local fishing information at www.mbglac.com.au.
