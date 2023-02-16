Anglers hook into marlin madness off Merimbula

Congratulations to nine-year-old Logan Walker for his first catch and release from Iceman captained by Corey Walker. Congratulations also to 14-year-olds Joel Woolley and Jaiden Savage who both caught their own first catch and release marlins from Spooky 2 captained by Peter Haar, and congratulations also to Ash Bell with her first tag and release from Spooky 1 captained by Craig Woolley.

