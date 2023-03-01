Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Four Winds Music Festival will connect different worlds and ideas

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four Winds artistic director Matthew Hoy is wearing two hats as the creative director for the 2023 and 2024 festivals. Although based in Melbourne, he calls Bermagui his second home. Picture by Pia Johnson

Expect the unexpected at this year's Four Winds Music Festival under its new creative director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.