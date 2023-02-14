Bega Valley Public School's Hamish McDonald and Tom Woolacott have been selected in the South Coast Primary School's cricket side to compete at the State Championships in Lismore next month, following an impressive tryout in Nowra.
Playing cricket for Bega/Angledale Cricket Club in the lead up, the pair had plenty of practice going into the tryout and and were ecstatic when they heard the news.
"We were pretty excited," Hamish said.
Playing together for five years, Tom and Hamish started off playing cricket when they were just six and five years old, now in Year 6 and 5 of school.
While both boys considered themselves allrounders, Tom was surprised to get the call up as a leg-spinner for the rep team, despite only bowling a little bit of spin.
"This was one of the first times.
"I've bowled it before but not really. There was just one other spinner there," Tom said.
Out of 30 kids who tried out, from Eden all the way up to Wollongong, the Bega boys were able to show their mettle in some testing conditions in Nowra and make the final squad of 12.
"We started off with a nets session, which was tough because the wicket was wet which made the ball skid on and give inconsistent bounce," Hamish said.
"Then we played a game - batting, fielding, keeping and bowling."
The pair will now make the trip north for the four-day State Championships across Lismore and Ballina in early March.
Set to go up against up against students from 14 other zones, the boys were confident their training and regular weekend matches in the Under 13s local comp would ensure they'd be well prepared.
Both avid sportsmen, Hamish and Tom also enjoyed playing soccer and basketball in their spare time, but said cricket was their favourite sport.
Hamish's cricketing hero was Steve Smith, and said he was a fan of the long form of the game, as opposed to the new Big Bash format that has grown in popularity in recent years.
"I love the tests. The Big Bash is over too quickly," Hamish said.
The State Championships will consist of four 50-over matches played on turf wickets, before the pair return for their club semi-final the following day in Bega.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds.
