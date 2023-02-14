Bega District News
Hamish and Tom to play the state's best, selected for South Coast in cricket championships

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
Bega Primary's Hamish McDonald and Tom Woolacott have been selected for the South Coast Primary School cricket side, set to compete at the State Championships in Lismore next month. Photo by Sam Armes.

Bega Valley Public School's Hamish McDonald and Tom Woolacott have been selected in the South Coast Primary School's cricket side to compete at the State Championships in Lismore next month, following an impressive tryout in Nowra.

