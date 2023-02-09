The NSW Greens have announced a $300 million transition plan to end native forest logging.
Greens MP Sue Higginson made the announcement alongside candidate for Bega Cathy Griff and candidate for the South Coast Amanda Findley at the Batemans Bay foreshore on February 9.
The $300 million plan would include worker retraining and redundancies, a buy-back plan of wood supplies and a diversification program.
"Our plan will support the workers and communities that are currently reliant on native forest logging," Ms Higginson said.
The transition plan is an alternative to a "long phasing out period which would catastrophically crash and leave communities devastated," she said.
"Without leadership, thousands of NSW workers are being walked off the cliff of job insecurity. This transition plan would support the industry out of this sector."
Ms Higginson consolidated the Greens' stance on ending all logging of forests in NSW.
"We know that logging our public forest is costing the NSW taxpayer. In 2021, logging cost taxpayers $19 million," she said.
Ms Findley said south coast communities like Batemans Bay had been hammered with natural disasters.
"The one that sticks most clearly in minds is the 2019 and 2020 bushfires. People are suffering from eco-grief and want to see some change," Ms Findley said.
Ms Higginson said the Greens' plan would help reduce the severity of bushfires by allowing forests to regenerate.
"This plan is good for the economy, our workers, the climate and essential for our biodiversity," Ms Higginson said.
