A group of South Coast women rowing to be the first to cross Bass Strait in a surfboat are 130 kilometres into their 320 kilometre journey.
Eurobodalla residents Ashley Bujeya, Michelle Cottington, Shanon Small, Taryn Carver and Kirsty Luff are five of an eight women team paddling from Victoria to Tasmania to raise money for Red Nose.
The MusselRowers, as the team are called, departed Welshpool Port, Victoria before 5am on February 4, paddling 40 kilometres to Refuge Bay.
Day two saw the rowers face their longest day of paddling on the journey. They rowed for more than 12 hours from Refuge Bay to Deal Island - more than 90 kilometres.
READ MORE:
So far the weather has been fortunate and the open ocean swells manageable.
The trip is expected to take seven to eight days to complete, with the crew aiming to arrive at Musselroe Bay next week.
The MusselRowers are aiming to raise $50,000 to support Red Nose, a not-for-profit supporting families affected by the death of a child because of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.