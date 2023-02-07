Bega District News
MusselRowers women attempting to be the first to row Bass Strait in a surf boat

Updated February 7 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:23pm
A group of South Coast women rowing to be the first to cross Bass Strait in a surfboat are 130 kilometres into their 320 kilometre journey.

