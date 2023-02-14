Bega District News
Warren Foster is doing Walk on Country tours around Wallaga Lake

By Marion Williams
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
Gifted story teller Warren Foster conducted the first Yannaga Yoowaga Walk on Country tour in late January. Picture by Marion Williams

On the inaugural Yannaga Yoowaga Walk on Country tour, Warren Foster gave example after example that demonstrated First Nations' deep connection to the land and his extensive knowledge of Yuin culture.

