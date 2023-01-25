Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Hotel Australasia hosts a beach themed party for Australia Day

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hotel Australasia is bringing the beach to the bar for its Australia Day beach party themed event on January 26. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to forget the glamour and dress codes and come in their 'cozzies' for a day of celebration at Hotel Australasia's Beach Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.