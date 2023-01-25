Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to forget the glamour and dress codes and come in their 'cozzies' for a day of celebration at Hotel Australasia's Beach Party.
Set to start at 11am on Australia Day, January 26, the beach party will open with respects paid to our First Nations people through a traditional smoking ceremony.
There'll be a range of local musicians performing during the day and right through to the evening.
One of the artists is Bega Valley's beloved Chelsy Atkins, who will be performing songs that channel her First Nations roots and deep love for country.
Ms Atkins said her performance at Hotel Australasia, as well as at the Survival Day event in Bermagui earlier in the day, would be the first time returning to the stage in almost a year.
"I'm so excited to start sharing my songs with the community again and I'm really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces," she said.
Ms Atkins said she was looking forward to celebrate Australia Day with everybody.
"I'm looking forward to celebrate this amazing country and how far we've come as a nation, as well as acknowledging and honouring our First Nations history through my music," she said.
Ms Atkins said several years ago she wouldn't have felt comfortable to celebrate Australia Day, but with recent reconciliation efforts and respects paid to First Nations people she felt more confident.
"It's amazing to see how far we've actually come in the last 15 years and we've definitely got a long way to go, but it's time to acknowledge it and help heal our communities," she said.
Ms Atkins will begin performing at 4.15pm, followed by a solo performance from Heath Marshall.
The dress code for the event is sure to entertain as people are invited to come in their "cozzies, togs, bikinis or boardies and thongs" - something not usually seen in a pub, much less a fancy one like Hotel Australasia.
There will also be a special barbecue menu for the occasion and themed cocktails to keep an eye out for.
The event is free and open to all ages, with the aim of bringing community members from all walks of life together to celebrate.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
