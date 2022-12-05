Pacific Adventure returns to Eden - visitors drawn to local businesses and stalls

Guests aboard the P&O Pacific Adventure were greeted with a beautifully sunny and warm day, during their visit to Eden on Sunday, December 4.
The Pacific Adventure docked into Eden in the morning as part of the cruise's seven day round trip from Sydney to Tasmania, dubbed the Taste of Tasmania.
The stop over in Eden was the last before retuning to Sydney and many passengers and crew came off the the cruise ship to explore the town.
Lines to the shuttle buses were long and packed all morning. While the visitors waited, they made the most of their time by browsing the local stands, which were spread out along the Eden Visitor Information Centre at Snug Cove.
There were around 2526 passengers onboard and 1100 crew and of those who came ashore, 209 had pre-booked tours around Eden.
The streets were full, businesses kept busy with the inflow of visitors and many visitors explored the Eden Killer Whale museum as well as various other sightseeing locations around the area.
By 4pm all Pacific Adventure's passengers and staff had made their way back to the cruise ship.
While the town was abuzz with the visit, the ship's return to Eden had not included the Taste of Eden Festival. The last one having been held on November 13, 2022 and the next set for March 19, 2023.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
