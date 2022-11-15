Expired marine flare disposal service coming to the Bega Valley

Boat owners with marine flares past their use-by-date are encouraged to use a mobile flare collection service coming to the Bega Valley this month.
Council's Waste Education Officer, Rebecca Bruce said the free Transport for NSW service provides a safe way for boat owners to keep within flare ownership laws.
"Marine flares present a risk for boat users if kept beyond their use-by-date. Most expire within three years and state penalties apply if they are not replaced before they expire," Ms Bruce said.
Transport for NSW will be setting up collection points at the following places in November, January and April.
Bermagui harbour boat ramp, Lamont Street
Friday, 18 November 2022 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Friday, 6 January 2023 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Thursday, 6 April 2023 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Kianinny Bay boat ramp, Kianinny St, Tathra
Friday, 18 November 2022 12:30pm to 2:00pm
Friday, 6 January 2023 12:30pm to 2:00pm
Thursday, 6 April 2023 12:30pm to 2:00pm
Merimbula boat ramp, Arthur Kaine Drive
Friday, 18 November 2022 10:00am to 11:30am
Friday, 6 January 2023 10:00am to 11:30am
Thursday, 6 April 2023 10:00am to 11:30am
Quarantine Bay boat ramp, Quarantine Bay Road, Eden
Friday, 18 November 2022 7:30am to 9:00am
Friday, 6 January 2023 7:30am to 9:00am
Thursday, 6 April 2023 7:30am to 9:00am
It is an offence to set off flares, except in an emergency. For more information, visit the Service NSW website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.