Expired marine flare disposal service coming to the Bega Valley

Updated November 16 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:07am
Marine flares present a risk for boat users if kept beyond their use-by-date. Picture supplied

Boat owners with marine flares past their use-by-date are encouraged to use a mobile flare collection service coming to the Bega Valley this month.

