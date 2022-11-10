Ron Keft was born in Bega in 1945, and in his teenage years found work as a bricklayer, with aspirations of buying land locally and developing houses.
Then in June of 1966 he was off to Vietnam as a rifleman, with the 6th Battalion Royal Australia Regiment, following his training at Kapooka and in Queensland.
"I asked for artillery because of a station in North Head, Sydney. I thought, well that'll be a nice two years holiday in North Head.
"They sent me to Queensland in the Infantry Battalion."
Ron served for six months as a rifleman with the anti-tank platoon, providing support to the Infantry.
"While we were training, they brought in recoilless rifles. And some of us volunteered to handle those."
However, in Vietnam there was no use for anti-tank guns so after setting them up on the forward defense line, he went as an extra rifle platoon.
"After six months I then transferred to the 11th Platoon D Company as a Rifleman. They wanted reinforcements."
This was where Ron was tragically wounded by New Zealand artillery fire.
"It was just a sad accident. Four men were killed and 13 of us were wounded. It was called in on us instead of the army - 12 rounds."
After eight months, this was the end of his service, spending three weeks in hospital in Vietnam and another two in Australia.
After a 12 month recovery, he then worked in a range of careers - a deck hand, an abalone diver, and as an electrical linesman for the Bega County Council.
Ron still lives with his injury to this day, with a damaged sciatic nerve and poor circulation down the left side of his body.
He later injured himself again during work, falling off a ladder and breaking both of his ankles.
"I applied for a TPI Pension through veterans affairs, and got a gold card. I was able to give up work then."
While no longer able to attend Bega's Remembrance Day service, Ron regularly reflects on his time overseas and his training.
"It means a lot to me. It changed my life completely when I got wounded. Wouldn't be a day goes past that I don't think of my mates. We were all like brothers and we did it very tough."
Bega - 10.30 meet for 11am service on Carp Street at the Memorial Gates.
Tathra - 10.30 meet for 11am service on Bega Street at the cenotaph flag pole, opposite the police station.
Candelo - Commencing 10.40 at the Memorial on William St, opposite the school.
Merimbula - 10.45 meet for 11am service at Beach Street War Memorial.
Bemboka - 11am service at the Memorial Park.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
