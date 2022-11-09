Loud shirt day at Tathra Bowling Club to celebrate special member's 89th birthday

Beryl Debney is an avid lawn bowler and treasured member of Tathra Beach Bowling club, so on the occasion of her 89th birthday, her fellow club mates threw a colourful party.
A special loud T-shirt day to celebrate was held on Wednesday, November 9.
The event was attended by 22 bowlers, who wore their most vibrant shirts and outfits and played a fun social game of bowls.
Beryl will have a hard act to follow when celebrating her 90th, with finger food and a cake to as part of the celebration organised by Women's Bowling Club treasurer Jo Meyers
"Beryl is an avid bowler and plays two to three times a week," said Jo
Beryl has played lawn bowls for 30 years, and 11 years in Tathra, and doesn't plan on slowing down soon.
When asked what she liked most about playing bowls in Tathra, she said the camaraderie among her club mates.
Overall the day was a great success and winners on the green were Mungo McGrath and Pat McCudden.
Runners-up on the day were Graeme Fyfee, Peter Morehead and Gerry Lay.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
