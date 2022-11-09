Bega District News
Loud shirt day at Tathra Bowling Club to celebrate special member's 89th birthday

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
November 9 2022
Beryl Debney (middle) with fellow club mates Jo Meyers (left) and Frog Little (right).

Beryl Debney is an avid lawn bowler and treasured member of Tathra Beach Bowling club, so on the occasion of her 89th birthday, her fellow club mates threw a colourful party.

