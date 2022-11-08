Coopers Gully Road restoration works underway

Restoration works to stabilise embankments and repair road infrastructure damaged during multiple flood events have begun on Coopers Gully Road.
Council advised that work began November 5 and will continue through to January 2023.
Council contractors, Leed Engineering and Construction will conduct the works on weekdays between 7am and 6pm, and on every second weekend.
During these times, Coopers Gully Road will be under temporary traffic control, which may include temporary and intermittent road closures.
Construction staff will make every effort to provide access to road users.
This project was jointly funded by the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
