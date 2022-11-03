Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

South Coast Seaweed wins 2022 Indigenous Business Month award

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Thomas, co-founder of South Coast Seaweed, is from the Yuin Nation. Picture supplied

South Coast Seaweed has won the 2022 Indigenous Business Month regional business award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.