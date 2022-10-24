Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tom is scared of heights, but can he convince himself otherwise by going on the Gold Coast's 'Sling Shot'?

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Can you trick your brain into thinking you're not scared?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.