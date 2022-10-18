Housing crisis a focus as NSW Far South Coast CWA names new president

Bega's Stephanie Stanhope, immediate past president of NSW CWA for the last three years, was appointed the new president of the CWA Far South Coast group at the group's 91st annual conference on Monday October 17.
Lynn Lawson, president of the CWA Far South Coast group for the last year, was appointed the group's secretary.
Alison Jenkins was reappointed group treasurer.
Three vice-presidents were named: Helen Galton OAM, Ursula Viebcke and Mary Williams
Four group officers were also reappointed: Annette Kennewell (Agriculture & Environment), Elizabeth Prosser (Cultural), Elizabeth Tough (Land Cookery) and Marisha Kelly (Publicity).
Sharron Perry was appointed group officer for Handicraft.
READ ALSO:
Commenting on the new office bearers, Ms Lawson said succession planning is one of the hardest things in volunteer groups.
"People need not be afraid of taking on roles," Ms Lawson said.
One of the guest speakers was respected elder and custodian of the Walbunja people of the Yuin nation, Aunty Loretta Parsley.
She brought with her a possum cloak which was culturally very significant.
"When a baby is born it is wrapped up in its own possum cloak," Ms Lawson said.
As the child grows, the cloak is added to with further possum skins.
"The fact she gave us permission to wear the cloak is very culturally significant. It is like a hug," Ms Lawson said.
Eurobodalla Shire councillor Tubby Harrison spoke about the serious housing crisis in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires.
"Until we can get this sorted out, we can't attract doctors, medical practitioners and mental health practitioners," Ms Lawson said.
"We have hospitals but no accommodation for the healthcare workers."
Mr Harrison also said there is not enough affordable housing for older people, particularly women.
"He said council is taking some positive steps such as contacting owners of holiday homes and asking them to make them available for locals," Ms Lawson said.
"He was asking all the volunteer organisations to collaborate to help provide housing."
For the first time since 2019, visitors from other groups attended: Karen Pavey from Goulburn branch and Jenny Maher from Monaro branch.
Ms Lawson said the Bodalla branch did a wonderful job of hosting the conference and thanked the Bodalla Bowling Club for providing lunch.
"It was a very friendly meeting with lots of enjoyable stores and lots of things to think about from the speakers."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.