Regional squash titles on their way to Pambula

Updated October 18 2022 - 3:04am, first published October 17 2022 - 5:34am
Winners of the Merimbula Squash Club's inaugural spring competition at the Aquatic Centre complex (from left) Brian Motbey, Calvin Vong, Josh Schafer, Alex Wakeford, Sai Tummala, Cindy Vong, Kaushik Shilu and Kim Hinde.

Merimbula Squash Club is preparing to host the 2022 South East Regional Squash Championships (SERSC) on the weekend of November 12-13.

