Regional squash titles on their way to Pambula

Merimbula Squash Club is preparing to host the 2022 South East Regional Squash Championships (SERSC) on the weekend of November 12-13.
The event will be held at the new multi-use courts at Pambula Sapphire Aquatic Centre, where the club recently completed its first competition.
Team 3, led by competition coordinator Alex Wakeford, won a tight grand final over the bookie's favourite, Team 1 led by Rob Simic. Not that there were any bookies present!
Club president Matt Fanning said the three new glass-backed courts, with internal moveable walls, have been well utilised since opening in July and the SERSC will see that continue.
"We're expecting several dozen players from across the Bega Valley as well as Cooma, Jindabyne and the Eurobodalla," Fanning said.
"The championships are open to all ages and capabilities, and while it's always good to win, the event is as much about fun and camaraderie as it is about squash - that really is the hallmark of our club."
Hotondo Homes is the major sponsor, stumping up some prizemoney for the male and female champions, plus there'll be plenty of other sponsors' prizes for runners-up and other categories.
With the SERSC being held at the Aquatic Centre, players and their families can also access the pool and the gym, plus the club will be running a barbecue and refreshments.
"It's a great opportunity for the local and regional squash community to come together at a fabulous multi-use venue," Fanning said.
Entry is just $35 with more details via the Merimbula Squash Club Facebook page.
