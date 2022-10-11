Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Two-day contests return to Far South Coast cricket schedule

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two-day cricket makes a long-awaited comeback on the Far South Coast this weekend as a new-look senior men's competition gets underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.