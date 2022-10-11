Two-day contests return to Far South Coast cricket schedule

Two-day cricket makes a long-awaited comeback on the Far South Coast this weekend as a new-look senior men's competition gets underway.
For the past few years, Far South Coast Cricket Association has run a Twenty20 competition in the lead up to Christmas and one-dayers in the new year.
In part it was in response to COVID limitations and concerns clubs may not be able to field full sides consistently on consecutive weekends.
Association treasurer, and Bega-Angledale president, Rod McDonald said this season would see the return of two-day matches - played on consecutive Saturdays - in a move welcomed by many A grade players.
However, to make the transition back to the longer form easier on clubs, there won't be a pre-Christmas/post-Christmas split, with a mix of one-day and two-day games played throughout the Far South Coast summer.
"If you're struggling for numbers or performance, playing two-day games week in, week out, it can get very discouraging for some clubs," McDonald said.
"By running the competitions concurrently we mix that up a bit so a team that may be good at one-dayers but struggle in the two-day format can still get runs and wins on the board.
"A lot of A graders really enjoy the two-day format - it can be more strategic."
The competition features nine clubs - Mallacoota, Eden, Pambula, Merimbula, Tathra, Kameruka, Bega-Angledale, Bermagui and Narooma.
Six of those clubs are fielding A grade two-day sides, while clubs with B grade sides will also be taking part in the 50-over contests.
It's expected a final for the one-day competition will be held in February, while the two-day competition will culminate in a March grand final weekend.
"Charles, who does the draws, has done a great job," McDonald said.
The first round one-dayers were washed out at the weekend, so this coming Saturday, October 15, will see day one of the first two-day contests for 2022/23.
Merimbula is hosting Tathra, Pambula plays Eden, and Bermagui is up against Bega-Angledale.
"You can't help the weather," McDonald said.
"Cricket is one of those things you can't really play in the rain so we're all hoping for some fine weather to get some games in."
A junior competition will start the first week of November, while a women's competition is also planned if enough players come forward.
McDonald said all clubs are still looking for more players across all grades. Club contacts and other FSCCA information can be found at www.fsccricket.com.
Meanwhile, fans of the fast-paced Twenty20 format shouldn't despair.
After Christmas and into the new year, Far South Coast Cricket Association is combining with its Monaro counterparts for a knockout, winner-takes-all T20 comp.
The plan is for 16 teams - six from the Monaro and 10 from the coast - to go head to head over four weeks.
McDonald said it was ungraded and players will enjoy a good mix of ages, abilities and the opportunity to play against sides they wouldn't usually get a chance to.
He also said coastal clubs would likely use the fast-paced exciting games to help promote the area to visitors across the holiday period.
