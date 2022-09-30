Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.