Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Regeneration Roadtrip launch
September 30
Regeneration Roadtrip will launch on the Far South Coast at Mogareeka Inlet in Tathra on September 30. There will be an unveiling of the Tathra Boat Shrines featuring a special site-responsive performance by Lee Pemberton and a reading by Gabrielle Journey Jones. Following this, 6pm - 8pm at Navigate Arts in Tanja will be the launch of exhibition 'Mortal Coils and Walking Shadows', featuring stunning music by soundtrack creator - Michael Simic.
ReBoot in Bermagui
October 1 - 2
Run, refresh, relax and renew in Bermagui on the October long week-end. Fun runs, ocean swims, escorted bike ride, tug-of-war challenge are the main events. Try your hand at yoga, pilates, barefoot bowls, tennis or stand-up paddle boarding or take a Tai Chi class or surf lesson. http://rebootinbermagui.com.au/
Connections Dance Installation
October 2
As part of Regeneration Roadtrip, there will be a series of free all abilities outdoor dance performance celebrating Yuin Culture and Country. Choreography will be shared from a series of inclusive dance workshops occurring monthly in 2022 - connecting people in the Bega Valley on Yuin Land. The locations will be 11am: Paynes Island at Wallaga Lake, 12pm - Fairhaven Point, and 1pm - Bemragui SLSC.
Oktoberfest
October 2
Indulge in some hearty German food, cold German beer, Oompah music and German Slap dancing to get your heart pumping at Oaklands Event Centre in Pambula from 12pm. Tickets $20 at events.humanitix.com/oktoberfest-a6rvr37w
Flickerfest
October 7-8
Flickerfest, Australia's largest short film festival is excited to coming to The Twyford in Merimbula. It will showcase the Best of Australian Shorts and Short Laughs Comedy programmes, over 2 jam packed nights on October 7 and 8 at 7pm. Tickets for each programme cost $20 or $17 concessions. The price is $15 for Twyford Subscribers. Recommended for ages 15+. Tickets and information at www.flickerfest.com.au/tour/merimbula/
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
Toni Childs
October 9
Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Toni is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring spirit, and crafted storytelling. Join Toni at the Bega Valley Civic Centre for a special two hour performance as she celebrates her 30 year anniversary of her album Union. She'll also perform hits and fan favourites from her other albums new music from her two new albums. Adult tickets are $69 at www.trybooking.com/events/950601/sessions/3372940/sections/1727674/tickets
Eternity Festival
October 16
Hosted by Clean Energy for Eternity, a day full of music across two stages at Lawrence Park, Tathra. Neil Murray, Surg, Humans Being, One Generation, Lucky, Sam Stevenson, Reckless, Triply and The Figmentz. Gates open 11am, music from 12-9pm. $40 entry, with early bird price ($30) until September 30. Proceeds to go towards solar panels and batteries for four RFS Sheds in the Bega Valley - Towamba, Angledale/Stony Creek, Numbugga and Tanja. More details at www.cleanenergyforeternity.net.au
