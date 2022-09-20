Bega District News
Gourmet Coast Trail tourism campaign nominated for Mumbrella award

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
Bodalla Dairy Shed is one of 53 South Coast businesses featured on the Gourmet Coast Trail Photo courtesy Gourmet Coast Trail

The Gourmet Coast Trail's tourism campaign to attract visitors to the NSW South Coast outside of peak season has been shortlisted for a national award for breakthrough destination of the year.

