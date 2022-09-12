The NSW CWA has had a long and very close connection with Queen Elizabeth II.
Lynn Lawson, Far South Coast CWA president, said their relationship dated back to when the late monarch was a princess.
"For her 21st birthday NSW CWA sent her a bolt of hand-woven tweed to make things from," Ms Lawson said.
Seven months later NSW CWA, together with the chef from David Jones, made a wedding cake for Princess Elizabeth's marriage to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten on November 20, 1947.
"It took eight days to ice," Ms Lawson said.
"It had six tiers with the emblems of five states on the top five tiers and the emblem of Australia on the bottom tier.
"She sent a personal letter thanking us."
Ms Lawson said there were 11 wedding cakes in total because everybody attending the wedding wanted a slice of cake.
"There was the official one plus various people from different countries sent extra ones and we sent the one from Australia.
"So we go back a long time with her," Ms Lawson said.
When the Queen first visited Australia in 1954, the NSW CWA president was on the official stand to welcome her to Australia and she was invited to lunch with the Queen.
"She was one of only two women presented to the Queen on that occasion.
"People still remember that visit if they were there," Ms Lawson said. "It was very special."
To this day, Ms Lawson said there was a picture of the Queen in most CWA branches.
"You have to admire her for the remarkable woman that she was.
"The Queen was an inspiration and an amazing role model for women throughout the world and she is universally admired," Ms Lawson said.
Ms Lawson is originally from England. As a child she lived in one of the new towns, Hemel Hempstead, that were built to rehouse people who were displaced by the London Blitz during WWII.
Queen Elizabeth visited Hemel Hempstead in 1952.
"We stood in the streets waving," Ms Lawson said.
"As a child I remember thinking she was very pink, she had the perfect complexion."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
