Former Wallaby recalls special 1975 visit to Buckingham Palace

Offering free drinks to a team of rugby players could be a recipe for chaos.
But include a special audience with the Queen and one would like to believe everyone was on their best behaviour.
Former Australian rugby union representative Gary Pearse was on the Wallabies tour of the United Kingdom in 1975/76 when the club was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.
Now living at Cuttagee, near Bermagui in the Bega Valley, he recalled the trip during a phone call with Australian Community Media on Friday.
"John Kerr had dismissed Gough Whitlam back home and maybe she needed some good PR," Pearse said of the invitation to the palace.
"The full squad went in to meet with the Queen, Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne."
Pearse said the Queen "kept them waiting" for about an hour in a room decorated with Rembrandts and Van Goghs - another world for a bunch of blokes from the rugby paddock.
"But we didn't mind as there was free booze!"
Pearse said the Wallabies had just come from a couple of "brutal games" against England and were deep into a three-month tour, "on a dollar a day".
"But in saying that, we were representing our country and very proud to be invited to the palace."
Pearse said they spent about two-and-a-half hours at the palace.
"It was amazing.
"We had to get all our blazers pressed to look the part.
"We were briefed on what to call her, which was Your Majesty first and then Ma'am after.
"She was exceptional. She had an incredible ability to engage with 30 of us.
"Initially it all felt incredibly officious, but throughout the visit it was really comfortable and relaxed.
"That was the way that family was. I feel very blessed to have had that experience."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
