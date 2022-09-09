A royal reflection: Caught up in a history making moment

As we reflect on Queen Elizabeth II's reign of 70 years, we are endeavoring to share stories of people who've had the good fortune of having a connection to the Queen.
Earlier this year ACM journalist Vera Demertzis was in London to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and to witness history in the making.
Here's her reflection on the Platinum Jubilee she wrote:
When I first booked my tickets to London in January, the Trooping the Colours and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were the furthest things from my mind.
Rather, it was a simple desire for normalcy and the chance to travel after two years of lockdowns that drove me to book a spontaneous trip to Scotland and England for my birthday.
I've always been fascinated by the royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.
I was once asked if I could be anyone, who would I be, and I chose the Queen.
Why?
Because of her ability to keep a stiff upper lip in the face of any problem. And that's a quality I admire.
So when I realised I would still be in London on June 2, I knew I had to find a way to at least see the start of the celebrations.
After all, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is not something any of us are ever going to see again in our lifetimes.
So there I was trying my best, like everyone else, to get a fleeting glimpse of the royal family.
With tickets to the Trooping the Colours long gone, I did what anyone else would do, I joined the jubilee celebrations on the streets.
While Green Park and St James's Park in London were at capacity, I joined the crowds gathered in Hyde Park to take advantage of the warm, sunny weather.
With picnic baskets in tow, groups gathered to celebrate the long weekend and of course the long reign of their beloved queen.
Honestly, it was hard not to get swept away in the moment, and I felt extremely grateful to witness this moment in history.
While I didn't get to see the royal family in person or get tickets to see the Trooping the Colours, or even get a good view, I did get to be a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
It's something I will never forget.
Do you have an encounter with the late queen or a story you would like to share? Please email Vera.Demertzis@austcommunitymedia.com.au or Jackie.Meyers@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
