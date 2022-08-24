Council's boost for local business

More than 30 businesses from around the Bega Valley Shire have received seed funding from the Bega Valley Shire Council for "business growth and development activities".
Council's economic development officer, Peter Wild, said the businesses all received funding through the Business Boost Ideas program, which is about "business recovery and resilience to support our local economy and create sustainable jobs".
"We knew there were businesses and community organisations in the shire with great ideas that just need a financial kick-start and specialist attention," Mr Wild said.
"Earlier this year, people from across the shire answered the call for business ideas that would give the shire an economic boost.
"More than 50 people attended our Business Boost Ideas Hackathons, and the quality and diversity of ideas was excellent.
"We then visited seven towns across the shire to stimulate business recovery ideas and the results surpassed our expectations.
"The successful businesses have used their seed funding for business planning, digital activities, accounting and legal expenses, brand and marketing, and research and development."
Mr Wild said many of the business boost ideas would flourish into businesses, adding to the resilience of the region.
Cat Coathup from Bush Kin, one of the successful applicants, said the workshops and seed funding had helped her become set-up ready for markets and events, and allowed her to produce a range for new designs.
"Without this assistance, the opportunity to attend a major two-day market with a national reach recently would have gone begging," Ms Coathup said.
"Attending this event has helped cement my business in a competitive market. I'm grateful for the chance to really elevate my business and move one step closer to full onsite production."
Jess O'Donnell from Moments Like These Ceremonies was also part of the program.
"I've been able to rebrand my website and I'm now going full speed ahead with promoting weddings on the Sapphire Coast," Ms O'Donnell said.
The Business Boost Ideas hackathons and workshops were facilitated by GrowGetters' Tiffany Hart, a Bega Valley-born tech entrepreneur and her team.
