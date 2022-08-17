Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Data suggests modern pop culture is becoming a larger influence on how people are naming their babies

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is pop culture influencing baby names? Data suggests so

Cersei is not a common name, at least it didn't used to be, so why are so many people now using it?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.