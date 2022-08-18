LETTERS: Health management making it clear this region is not a priority

Another 300 signatures were recently added to the thousands already collected for the community's petition for provision of desperately needed radiotherapy services in our region.
In every way the community's united response completely supports the stand taken years ago by Dr Michael Holland MP, who has appealed from early days to an intransigently deaf Queanbeyan-based executive for such services to be delivered to our grossly neglected region.
Districts with lesser populations than ours have executive managements who have been delighted to apply for dedicated funding. While three years later the $4million set aside specifically in our name to kick start the process has remained untouched simply because SNSWLHD refused to apply for it! This is nothing to do with 'misfortune' and cannot be excused as mere 'carelessness'.
As many signatories have said with blunt candour, it is clear that our region is not a priority, and its residents continue to be viewed as second-class citizens. Meanwhile NSW Health's SNSWLHD executive continues to be adamant that no radiotherapy capacity is going to be planned into the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital - despite recent revelations the population figures used to determine our services by them are at least nine years out.
Busy managing upwards, the reality of Queanbeyan's SNSWLHD executive, much like the First World War high command, is clearly removed from the appalling conditions out in the trenches for its beleaguered but heroic medical frontline and their long-suffering patients.
The message from the community to SNSWLHD executive management and NSW Health could not be spelled out more clearly! The question is, are those who should be doing so listening?
It was terrific to read that Year 3 and 4 students at Cobargo Public School prepared a meal for Stephanie Alexander using many of the ingredients they used in the school's kitchen garden (BDN, 17/8).
As reported by the Children and Nature Network, of 12 studies reviewed, nine reported significant and positive impacts of gardening including children's science achievement and food consumption behaviour. The students involved also demonstrated improved school attitude and pride in the garden; and gardening enhanced student relationships and teamwork.
As Ms Alexander says, "Cooking is an absolutely important part of making a well-rounded person".
Climate change is a global problem. It is annoying, in the extreme, to repeatedly read media reports stating that Australia is, in world terms, only a very small contributor to human induced climate change.
As the second largest exporter of coal in the world Australia is, without any doubt, a major contributor to climate change, because it mines and exports coal in massive quantities.
In light of Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian's inflammatory comments the other day at the National Press Club in Canberra - one has to wonder why on Earth we are allowing members of the Chinese Communist Party to use this nationally televised platform to sprout Chinese Government propaganda?
It is absolute madness for the National Press Club and the taxpayer funded ABC to roll out the red carpet and give a soap box to people and hostile foreign governments who are clearly acting against Australia's sovereign national interests. They should be banned from appearing again.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
