Narooma man sentenced for assault, damaging property at a home in Tarraganda

A Narooma man will have to complete 200 hours of community service after being convicted for a number of domestic related offences.
Matthew Robert Whitby, 25, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 9, on nine charges related to an incident that occurred in February in a home at Tarraganda, just outside Bega.
Seven of the charges were for common assault and damaging property, and the additional two were for intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.
Whitby pleaded guilty to all nine.
The court heard the police evidence was "stacked against him" after officers witnessed the "path of destruction" left by Whitby at the house, including paint thrown on the walls and broken planter boxes.
Whitby's solicitor Ines Chiumento said the relationship between the victims and Whitby was "over" and he had "moved on with his life" since moving to Narooma and having a child.
The court heard Whitby had sought mental health treatment since the incident, but had struggled with long wait times in local services.
Magistrate Doug Dick acknowledged the progress Whitby had made and said "it's important you continue to get your priorities straight".
Magistrate Dick accepted the request for a community corrections order from Whitby's solicitor and said he would also enforce 200 hours of community service, while being supervised by Bega Community Corrections. The order would run for two years.
Whitby was told he must pay $150 in compensation for the broken planter boxes, attend personal development courses, and undertake assessments and treatment for his mental health.
