South Coast Gig Guide, August 16-22

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Down South Jazz Club presents The Sapphire Coast Jazz Band at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors open 7pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and enquiries phone 0479 065 590
Advertisement
Jay Moon at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Prada Clutch Drag Revue at at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. 8pm-10pm. Tickets $56/$60.50+BF via Trybooking.com
Mayfair Lane at The Drom for a special Gin & Canapes session with Nine Circles Distillery. 4pm-7pm. Tickets $89+BF via Humanitix.
Spirit Allegro Chamber Choir & Uccellini Recorder Ensemble at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 4pm-6pm. $10 at the door.
Farket: an evening of electronic music mayhem presented by Melt Unit (Suck Puck), DRON SKOT, Myst Mach and DJ Ruined My Wedding Day at Navigate Arts, Tanja. 6pm-10pm. Tix $15 presale via Humanitix or $20 on the gate. Take cash for entry, soup and chilli. BYO drinks.
Creme de La Femme featuring Kara Coen, Jacqui Holmes and Phoebe Jane: a night of music, art, dance and empowerment at Bend + Sip Bar, Narooma.7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $10+BF via Eventbrite.com.au
Joe Driscoll at Merimbula RSL. 8pm-11pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Ride The Wind at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 10.30am-1.30pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Andy and The Mango Men (aka The Original Figmentz) at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
The Sugarants at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Jakob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
John Atkins at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Advertisement
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.