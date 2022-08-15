Tura Beach man claims cocaine, ecstasy bought to share 'with friends at a party'

A Tura Beach man has been convicted for possession and supply of cocaine and ecstasy after claiming the drugs were purchased for friends attending a party.
Daniel Kira Blewitt, 22, appeared at Bega Local Court on August 9, and pleaded guilty to one supply and one possession charge after the court heard he was found with drugs by police while out in Merimbula in April.
He was represented by solicitor Ines Chiumento who said Mr Blewitt "became somewhat depressed" during COVID with "not being able to go out with his age group".
The court was told Mr Blewitt had purchased the drugs to share with his friends at a party.
Ms Chiumento said he "got an invitation into some drugs", but since the incident with police he had taken himself to drug and alcohol counselling and was "glad the incident had prompted him to get help".
Ms Chiumento said Mr Blewitt felt "100 times better" since he started counselling and was "not even drinking anymore".
"He told me it was probably a good thing, and that everything happens for a reason," she said.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the maximum penalties Mr Blewitt could have faced on the two charges was $22,000. However, he reduced the fines to $3000 for both matters.
Mr Blewitt was convicted and put on a 12-month community corrections order.
He was also told by the magistrate he must continue to engage in treatment for drugs and alcohol as well as seek treatment for his mental health.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
