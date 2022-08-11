From Drag Queens to Jim Morrison, check out what's happening around the Bega Valley

Winter Orchids
August 12-14
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club will hold it's Winter Show at Twyford Hall, Market St, Merimbula on August 12-14. Opening times are 9am - 4pm on August 12 and 13 and then 9am - 1pm on August 14. Entry is free and if you love these beautiful plants, expect to see plenty of stunning specimens. There will be plants for sale too.
Cobargo Country Pick
August 12-14
The famed three-day bluegrass and old-time country music convention has moved from country Victoria to Cobargo. Bands from Sydney and Canberra will bluegrass, old time, Cajun and swing music. Entry is free although people are welcome to make donations. Details at kellycountrypick.org.
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga
August 13
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga (Whale Season Opening Event) will be marking the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season and is hosted in Bermagui. The special event will bring the local community together to celebrate the cultural significance of this annual migration to the local Yuin people. The event will feature local Aboriginal speakers and demonstrations, an ocean paddle out to welcome the whales and whale themed talks by local experts. Visit the website at: sapphirecoast.com.au/walawaani-muriyira-waraga.
Jazz Club
August 18
The Down South Jazz Club hosts the Sapphire Coast Jazz Band with a varied program of jazz ranging from traditional favourites through to swing, bebop, modern, latin and funk. The band encourages dancing. Cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors, musuic starts at 7.30pm. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Far South Films
August 19-21
Kicking off the festival is the VIP launch party on Friday night, August 19, with a film noir theme. Festival sessions are at the Picture Show Man Cinema, Merimbula or online with afternoon tea, Q&As and gala awards ceremony at Twyford Hall. There's also a networking dinner on the Saturday evening. See farsouthfilmfestival.com for full details and tickets.
Fabulous drag
August 19
Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her 'girls' pay tribute to the history of Aussie drag - in concert. Revisit the good ol' days with Les Girls in the 60's, sing along to classic disco hits and sashay into today with a celebration of chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world. The show is headlined by Prada Clutch; one of Australia's most in demand live-singing drag queens. Held at the Bega Civic Centre from 8pm, tickets at pradaclutchsalldragrevue.com
Yarn Bombing Festival
August 20
Look out for coloured yarn bombs around Merimbula and enjoy activities in the museum grounds on Saturday, August 20,10am to 2pm. A wide range of volunteer groups will be represented to showcase their activities and interests, there will be food, music and sales tables of crafts, books and jewellery and the museum displays open for inspection.
Sisters in Crime festival
August 27 - 28
Australia's most popular female crime writers will converge on the South Coast for a two-day writers festival which includes a full day of panels and in-conversations at the Cobargo School of Arts on August 27 and writing and podcasting workshops in Merimbula on August 28. Tickets are available in person and for the live feed. More info and tickets at www.headlandfestival.com.au
Festival of daring possibilities
August 26 - 27
On Friday afternoon there will be a free event in the foyer under the theme 'youth led change'. There will be an open space play in the park, food trucks, juggling, hula hooping, skipping and giant scrabble. Friday night will be a evening of speakers and performers sharing their big visions for positive change in our community through the lens of 'what if we all took care of country?'. Saturday will feature speakers, presentations, workshops, and films on how we already take care of country and what else we can do to regenerate all aspects of life in the Bega Valley and beyond. Tickets $15 - $50 at events.humanitix.com/festival-of-daring-possibilities-2022
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer heralds a new genre of boutique festival: a truly multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Set in the emerald hinterland of Merimbula's and Pambula's fabled beaches, Wanderer is a festival for everyone and comprising three unique spaces: Wanderer, The Lost Lands and the Main Stage. The line-up includes acts such as Wolfmother, Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
CWA Tilba Vintage Garden Party
September 10
Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will showcase the village's long and rich history as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president 1934-1970. There will be talks about Tilba's history, three sittings of High Tea, four sittings of Wine and Cheese tastings and music by Stitch. Also croquet, bocce, giant jenga, table tennis, raffles, lucky door prizes, a chocolate wheel and a scavenger hunt. Prizes for the best dressed male and best dressed female in vintage outfits (1920s and 1930s). 11am-3pm at Mountain Valley Farm, Tilba Tilba, at the base of Gulaga. General entry $5 per person or $10 per family.
Unlocking The Doors
September 30
Wollongong band 'Unlocking The Doors' appear in a mesmerizing tribute to the eclectic and provocative music and poetry of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Considered one of the most authentic and entertaining Australian tribute shows, Unlocking the Doors continue to reprise the energy, mayhem and psychedelia of the late 60s, amassing a growing legion of fans and much critical acclaim. Doors open 8pm at Club Sapphire. Tickets $35 + B.F at www.stickytickets.com.au/08ir9/unlocking_the_doors.aspx
Eden Whale Festival
October 7 - 9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
