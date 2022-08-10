Update (2.57pm)
NSW Ambulance acting inspector Matthew Pietrucha has said the two men involved in a plane crash at Tuross Head were "lucky to escape serious injury".
Advertisement
NSW Ambulance sent four crews to the scene at about 1pm on Wednesday, August 10, and treated the two men for "minor cuts and abrasions" before they were both taken to Moruya Hospital in a stable condition.
"Plane crashes generally result in traumatic injuries," Mr Pietrucha said.
"Paramedics worked with the Westpac rescue team to recover the two men from the water.
"On this occasion, both patients were lucky to escape serious injury."
Update (2.48pm)
A spokesperson from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed the bureau was aware of the crash in Tuross Head, and was "gathering further information to inform a decision on an investigation".
A NSW Police spokesperson said the male pilot and passenger, both in their 50s, escaped the wreckage and sat on the plane while it was sinking. Both were take to Moruya Hospital as a precaution.
Rod Phillips, deputy captain at Moruya Fire and Rescue, described the plane as a "sea plane" and said the plane appeared to have flipped over during landing practice.
Original story (2.05pm)
A light plane carrying two people has crashed into Coila Lake, Tuross Head.
NSW Police said they received reports of the crash at 1.05pm on Wednesday, August 10.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two people were winched from the water by helicopter. Both people on board were "OK" and in a "stable condition", and were being prepared for road transport to hospital.
NSW Fire and Rescue said the light plane was "upside down" in the water.
"There's a bit of trouble gaining access to the site," a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"We're sending Hazmat down from Batemans Bay who will get some booms out around the aircraft to contain any fuel spills."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.