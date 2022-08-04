Heart is a Wasteland
August 5
ILBIJERRI Theatre Company is performing Heart Is A Wasteland by John Harvey at the Bega Valley Civic Centre at 7pm on Friday, August 5. Heart is a Wasteland combines First Nations storytelling in a live music love story, set on the road through Australia's heartland. Doors open one hour before the show and the BVCCC bar will be open. Show is suitable for ages 15+ and contains strong language and sexual references. Information and bookings via thetwyford.com.au/4-5-august-2022-heart-is-a-wasteland/
Felicity Dowd
August 5
Felicity Dowd, 2020 NSW Folk Federation Young Folk Artist of the Year, will take to the stage for one night only to perform a collection of acoustic originals, accompanied by Angus Carpenter on piano. Songs and stories will combine within the beautiful architecture and scenery of the Windsong Pavillion as Four Winds welcomes back Felicity and Angus, both alumni of the 2021 Digital Spring Youth Music Festival. Friday, August 5, 7pm. Doors open 6.30pm. General admission $15, under 15s free. Tickets available via Trybooking
Can Assist fundraiser
August 6
Four-course gourmet dinner, production of a live artwork and auction by Frankie J Holden all at Wheelers, Pambula and in aid of a very good local cause - Can Assist Bega - which helps support those going through cancer treatment in the Bega Valley. Book at eventbrite.
On The Stoop meets The Scaramouche
August 6
On The Stoop is an eight piece of genre-shifting, subversive, uncompromising, horn-driven, cacophonous harmony. They will be joined by Bermagui legends The Scaramouche, fronted by powerhouse Jacqui Howarth, whose voice is a force to be reckoned with. The band combines rock, swing, jazz, and punk with the attitude of a metal band and endless energy. At the Murrah Hall from 6.30-10.30 pm, with curries available from 6.30pm. Tickets here.
Welcome whales
August 13
Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga (Whale Season Opening Event) will be marking the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season and is hosted in Bermagui. The special event will bring the local community together to celebrate the cultural significance of this annual migration to the local Yuin people. The event will feature local Aboriginal speakers and demonstrations, an ocean paddle out to welcome the whales and whale themed talks by local experts. Visit the website at: sapphirecoast.com.au/walawaani-muriyira-waraga.
Far South Film Festival
August 19-21
Kicking off the festival is the VIP launch party on Friday night, August 19, with a film noir theme. Festival sessions are at the Picture Show Man Cinema, Merimbula or online with afternoon tea, Q&As and gala awards ceremony at Twyford Hall. There's also a networking dinner on the Saturday evening. See farsouthfilmfestival.com for full details and tickets.
