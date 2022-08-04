Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga (Whale Season Opening Event) will be marking the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season and is hosted in Bermagui. The special event will bring the local community together to celebrate the cultural significance of this annual migration to the local Yuin people. The event will feature local Aboriginal speakers and demonstrations, an ocean paddle out to welcome the whales and whale themed talks by local experts. Visit the website at: sapphirecoast.com.au/walawaani-muriyira-waraga.

