Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Vigilant Marine Rescue Narooma radio operator sets life-saving rescue operation in motion

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six young sailors are brought back to shore by Marine Rescue Narooma. Photo: supplied

A chance sighting of a small sailing vessel heading out to sea at Narooma has led to the successful rescue of six young people from Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.