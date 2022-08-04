Bemboka man found not guilty of supply, but convicted for amphetamine and glass pipe possession

A Bemboka man has been found not guilty of supplying drugs, but convicted for the possession of amphetamine and a glass pipe.
Jim Brenner, 28, appeared in Eden Local Court on Tuesday, August 3 before Magistrate Doug Dick.
Mr Brenner's solicitor, Ines Chiumento, said Mr Brenner would be pleading not guilty to a supply charge, but guilty to a possession charge and a charge for having the pipe in his property.
Advertisement
Ms Chiumeto told the court there were discrepancies between the police report and Mr Brenner's own understanding of the weight of the drug.
She told the court her client thought police had weighed the drugs with the packaging they were being kept in.
She said the police report listed the drugs being over 4 grams. However, when Mr Brenner took the stand, he told the court he had purchased 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to the value of $1000.
Ms Chiumeto questioned her client on the stand about his possession of small resealable bags, suggesting the bags were one of the reasons it was presumed by police he had been rationing drugs for supply.
Mr Brenner said he used the bags to evenly distribute the drug for his own personal use, which would last him between five to six days.
Police prosecutor sergeant Liza Brown cross-examined Mr Brenner and questioned how he was able to afford to purchase $1000 worth of drugs without being employed.
"Your supplier must be very patient with you," she said, to which he replied that was not the case.
Magistrate Dick said the supply charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and for that reason he found Mr Brenner not guilty of the supply charge.
For possessing amphetamine and possession of the glass pipe, Mr Brenner was convicted and fined a total of $1200.
Read more Court and Crime here
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.