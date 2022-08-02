Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

OzHarvest in Narooma is delivering food packages to camps of homeless people up and down the coast

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Preston and Donna Falkener run OzHarvest Sapphire Coast North

Michelle Preston and Donna Falkener are doing their bit to support the invisible homeless along the Eurobodalla coast through OzHarvest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.