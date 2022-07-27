Bridge work on Snowy Mountains Highway, Bemboka

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week at Deep Creek Bridge at Bemboka.
The westbound lane of the Snowy Mountains Hwy will be closed under a stop/slow arrangement for pavement repair.
Advertisement
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays from July 27 for six weeks, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanke motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.