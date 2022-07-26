Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Free trees giveaway to celebrate National Tree Day

Updated July 26 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Council has partnered with local community groups to offer residents a free tree to celebrate Planet Ark's National Tree Day 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.