Free trees giveaway to celebrate National Tree Day

Bega Valley Shire Council has partnered with local community groups to offer residents a free tree to celebrate Planet Ark's National Tree Day 2022.
National Tree Day is on Sunday, July 31, with the theme - Connect to nature and community.
National Tree Day and Schools Tree Day (July 29) are Australia's largest annual tree-planting and nature care events - a time to get outdoors, get to know your community and have fun.
Since the initiative began in 1996, more than 26 million trees have been planted by Australian volunteers as part of the program and the goal this year was to get another one million in the ground.
Council's environmental engagement officer, Erin Moon said free tree tube stock will be on offer at different locations across the shire this week to celebrate National Tree Day.
"We're excited to be partnering with local community groups this year to offer multiple pick-up points across the shire and give people an opportunity to connect with these great community groups," Ms Moon said.
Tree giveaways will be held at the following locations while stocks last:
Wednesday, July 27, 12.30-2pm, Bemboka Community Pantry Bemboka Hall.
Friday, July 29, from 8am to 12pm, Bega SCPA Farmers Markets, Littleton Gardens; 9am to 12pm: Eden Access Centre.
Sunday, July 31, 9am to 12pm, Quaama Renewal Centre, Quaama Hall; 10am to 12pm, Towamba Hall.
Limit of two plants per person.
