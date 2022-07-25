'Can-del-oh' and 'Tath-ruh': Here are the top most mispronounced towns in the Bega Valley

Origin: According to some sources the Imlay Brothers, some of the earliest settlers in the district, arrived in 1839 and established a property they named Biggah which is thought to be a Yuin word meaning either "big camping ground" or "beautiful". However Sister Smith, who founded the Bega Pioneers' Museum, had a theory that since there was already a town in NSW called Biggah, Bega was renamed to commemorate a Catholic saint. According to the Bega Historical society, the name Bega first appeared on record during the Proclamation of the town in around 1851.

