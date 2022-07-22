Bega District News

Lessons from the horse's mouth (or Lego dinosaur as the case may be)

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
July 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been an interesting (read: challenging) week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.