Bega Valley timber bridges score funding for concrete upgrades

Timber bridges across the South Coast are set to receive upgrades to concrete structures with new government funding.
Under round two of the $500million Fixing Country Bridges program, six South Coast bridges will be given new money to be used for upgrades.
The bridges will share in $7.84million, distributed to the corresponding local councils.
Advertisement
The bridges receiving this funding along the South Coast include:
Bega Valley Shire Council
Eurobodalla
Shoalhaven
Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock said it was fantastic that the NSW Government was investing in stronger and longer lasting infrastructure in regional NSW.
"This funding will allow for Shoalhaven City, Eurobodalla Shire and Bega Valley Councils to upgrade significant timber bridges to concrete bridges," Ms Hancock said.
"Safer and stronger bridges will help keep motorists moving around the South Coast for generations to come."
For the Bega Valley projects, Katchencarry Creek Bridge involves the renewal of a repaired, fire-damaged, single-lane bridge with a dual lane concrete structure.
The bridge carries traffic including milk tankers and school buses, with a return to dual lanes "considered appropriate".
Sam Woods Gully bridge was also damaged in the 2019/20 bushfires. with the argument made that replacing it with a concrete structure was more beneficial than returning it to pre-disaster condition.
Meanwhile, Dignams Creek Bridge - also known as Country Bridge - already has a combination of timber and steel piles and concrete piers. However, it was reported the timber girders were in "poor condition" and "understrength timber piles were vulnerable to flood damage".
Council also received $9.07m for 12 projects under round one of the NSW government's Fixing Country Bridges funding.
Advertisement
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said $49.25million had been awarded to replace 34 timber bridges with concrete bridges across 21 local government areas (LGA).
"Our government is getting on with the job of building infrastructure to better withstand extreme weather events and protect our supply chain," Mr Farraway said.
"That's why we're pushing ahead with Round 2A of the Fixing Country Bridges program in LGAs where councils are ready to get work, so these projects can get started."
A total of $290 million has already been awarded to councils under Round 1 of Fixing Country Bridges to replace more than 400 timber structures across 54 LGAs across the state.
Councils will have 30 days to accept the funding on offer and will deliver their projects within 30 months of signing the funding agreement.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.