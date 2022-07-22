Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

One year in to the EcoCrews social enterprise initiative, all the results suggest the program is a big success

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EcoCrew team member Aiden Watson planting native flora near Coila Lake. Picture: supplied

One year after a Moruya not-for-profit started employing young people to help rebuild the natural environment after the bushfires, fruit is appearing from their labour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.