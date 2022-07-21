The worsening housing crisis is showing up in the growing number of people getting meals at Monty's Place in Narooma.
Di White, who chairs the charity's organising committee, said the number of people coming to Monty's Place had increased markedly over the last six to eight weeks.
"It is people who can't get housing," Ms White said.
This time last year Monty's Place was providing around 90 meals. Now the number is sitting around 150 meals.
Those numbers don't tell the whole story.
Monty's Place has never closed its doors in the nine years it has been offering free cooked meals every Wednesday to people in need. During lockdown take-away meals were provided.
"It has taken people a long time to come back [after COVID]," said Robin Scott-Charlton, one of the volunteers.
For one couple who attended the Marty's Place Christmas in July lunch on Wednesday, July 20, it was only their second visit in two years.
"The wife was so lively but not now," Ms Scott-Charlton said. "It shows the impact of being isolated."
Even before people fully recover from the earlier waves of COVID, the latest surge in cases is once again having an impact.
Monty's Place is fine for now. It has about 40 volunteers registered. Around 12 volunteers are needed each week.
Food donations were also in good supply. Woolworths, OzHarvest and some local businesses and clubs donate regularly.
Members of the public bring in eggs from their hens and surplus fruit and vegetables from their gardens.
Nothing goes to waste.
The donated ingredients are turned into hearty and nutritious meals. Any meals not eaten on the day are frozen.
Some of those meals are given to people at the lunch to tide them over until next week. Others are distributed by friends who know of other people in need.
Some of the donated fruit and vegetables are left on an outside table for people to take home.
People and businesses also donate Woolworths gift cards.
"We give them out at Christmas to people and families who we know are doing it tough," Ms White said.
Join Monty's Place for lunch on Wednesday, October 19, to celebrate its ninth birthday.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
