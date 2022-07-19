Community Visitors Scheme celebrates 30 years of supporting Bega Valley's elderly

This week, 30 volunteers from the Community Visitors Scheme celebrated 30 years of national delivery of the service, which seeks to combat social isolation by matching volunteer visitors with elderly people who are lonely.
Encouraged by local chairperson Jean Shannon to "raise no dust", the volunteers embrace the concept of being good friends who listen and take the time to meet people where they are at.
Volunteers visit in five aged care facilities across the Bega Valley as well as people in their own homes who are on Home Care packages.
Program coordinator Therese Griffiths said the program had the support of some wonderful volunteers, but was always on the lookout for new recruits - both volunteers and people in need of visits.
"It is an extraordinarily rewarding experience to volunteer in this way and many of our volunteers have developed wonderful friendships over the years," Ms Griffiths said.
Margaret McAllister, who volunteered in the program for 20 years, agreed, saying that old age can be a real struggle.
"Meeting with people can bring a real smile to their face, helping to give them something to look forward to," she said.
If you would like to be involved, contact Therese Griffiths on 0467 398 931.
