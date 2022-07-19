Bega District News
Community Visitors Scheme celebrates 30 years of supporting Bega Valley's elderly

Updated July 19 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:26am
This week, 30 volunteers from the Community Visitors Scheme celebrated 30 years of national delivery of the service, which seeks to combat social isolation by matching volunteer visitors with elderly people who are lonely.

