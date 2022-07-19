Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Art highlights Sapphire Coast Oyster Trail at Merimbula Visitor Information Centre

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:07am, first published July 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent launch of the Sapphire Coast Oyster Trail included an impressive visual backdrop at the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre (MVIC), of the oyster farms in the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.