Sisters return to scene of the crime for Cobargo writers festival

Australia's most popular female crime writers will converge on the Bega Valley in August for the Sisters in Crime writers festival.
Candice Fox, who co-writes with James Patterson, is one of eight writers coming for a full-day program in Cobargo on August 27.
Fox's bestselling novel Crimson Lake has been adapted for the screen in Australia and the US as the eight-part television series Troppo.
The line-up also includes award-winning true crime podcaster and writer Vikki Petraitis, who has written 18 books including The Frankston Murders and The Phillip Island Murder, and recently won the inaugural Allen and Unwin Award for crime fiction. Her first novel, Unbelieved, is out on August 2.
Also speaking is Sulari Gentill, who writes the bestselling Rowland Sinclair Mysteries and has just released The Woman in the Library which has been featured in The New York Times.
Other authors are Fleur Ferris, international bestselling young adult and children's book author; Ilsa Evans, bestselling author of 15 novels; Kay Schubach, community hero award finalist and domestic violence advocate; Professor Caroline de Costa, prominent obstetrician and gynaecologist who writes detective novels in her spare time; and Dorothy Johnston, who has had two of her novels shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Award.
After the success of the inaugural Sisters in Crime in Cobargo event in 2016, Merimbula crime author Melissa Pouliot invited the sisters to return.
"I'm so excited we can 'return to the scene of the crime' and catch up on the careers of these incredible writers who are putting Australian crime writing on the world stage," Ms Pouliot said.
"It's a rare opportunity to have such a diverse and talented group of writers in the one room, and you can expect some lively and inspiring conversations."
Louise Brown from Well Thumbed Books said the bookshop was honoured that Cobargo held such a special place in the authors' hearts that they wanted to return.
"We are humbled by their support. When Melissa first told us they wanted to come back, we couldn't believe it," she said.
For South East Arts, the event is part of its focus on building cultural tourism opportunities.
"The region is fast becoming a major arts hub and we are thrilled to attract so many of Australia's most exciting and dynamic female crime writers," said Andrew Gray, executive director of South East Arts.
"This event will attract people from outside the region and it's a perfect lead-up to the Headland Writers Festival in Tathra on October 28-30.
"Bega Valley Shire Library coming on board to be part of a series of writing and podcasting masterclasses will also build up the skills and knowledge in our writing community which has broader benefits long-term.
"Look out for local authors releasing new crime novels or maybe even a new podcast in the near future!" he said.
Sisters in Crime was founded in Melbourne 31 years ago and celebrates women's crime writing on the page and screen. It also brings a collective critical eye to the field. Launched at the Feminist Book Festival in Melbourne in September 1991, Sisters in Crime in Australia was inspired by the American organisation of the same name.
The Saturday program at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall includes in-conversation sessions and a range of panel discussions. In-person tickets are available now as well as tickets for the online live feed, so you can watch from anywhere in the world.
On Sunday August 28, one-on-one sessions with Candice Fox will headline a full day of writing workshops hosted by several of the authors.
Ms Pouliot said it was a rare and unique opportunity to have so many skilled and talented writers in the one place at the one time, particularly in a regional area.
"This is a fabulous opportunity for anyone with an interest in writing - whether it be crime writing or any other form of writing. We have the extra bonus of being able to tap into Vikki Petraitis's exceptional podcasting experience which is a rapidly growing form of storytelling."
Ms Pouliot, who published her debut crime novel in 2013, said access to professional writing training was a challenge for rural and regional authors.
"We have to travel to larger centres or capital cities to further our skills and training, so I feel extremely fortunate that we are able to offer something like this."
The Sisters in Crime Festival weekend is a Headland Writers Festival event supported by South East Arts and Well Thumbed Books. For details on the program, workshops and tickets, go to www.headlandfestival.com.au
