Eden deputy principal convicted after 2021 Millingandi car accident

Eden Marine High School's deputy principal has been convicted for negligent driving that led to two people being seriously injured.
Michele Cooper, 52, appeared at Bega Local Court on July 12 for sentencing after pleading guilty to two charges of negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm resulting from a car accident that occurred on the Far South Coast July 3, 2021.
The court heard Ms Cooper, whose address is listed in Bonville, had previously been the victim in a domestic violence relationship, but since leaving the relationship she had been "getting her life back on track".
Ms Cooper's solicitor, Jennifer Chalker, said part of that process had been to gain her driver's licence and for that reason she was a fairly inexperienced driver at the time of the Millingandi accident.
The court heard Ms Cooper had been suffering with PTSD and "struggling with the fallout" after the accident.
Ms Chalker also told the court Ms Cooper faced the possible loss of her career and income due to the nature of her role and the fact the accident involved minors.
The court was told Ms Cooper had a "momentary lack of attention" during the incident when she looked away from the road after her scarf became caught in the centre console of her car.
Ms Chalker pointed out that she had no prior criminal convictions and was highly unlikely to reoffend and asked if the magistrate would proceed without conviction or a Conditional Release Order.
Magistrate Doug Dick said he read the lengthy paperwork involved in the accident and was "understanding of her position".
He accepted that a great aspect of the matter had to do with inexperience, but said the court was bound by caselaw to impose a penalty "that sends a message that we've all got to be really careful".
He acknowledged the challenges Ms Cooper had in her life, but said it would not give her a "shield" from being punished. He said he would however reduce the penalty.
"I know you wrestle with what happened and will continue to wrestle with what happened," he said.
Ms Cooper was convicted and fined a total of $2000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
